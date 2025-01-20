Popular Orlando eatery The Hammered Lamb to close, final day this Saturday

(Photo by Camila Escobar)

ORLANDO | After 12 years in business in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village, The Hammered Lamb announced on its Instagram Jan. 20 that the eatery will be permanently closing. Its final day will be Jan. 25.

Back in September 2024, The Hammered Lamb told Watermark that the business had been struggling for a year due to the City of Orlando Public Works Department beginning a sanitary sewage project on N. Orange Ave. The construction ran right in front of the restaurant.

“2023 was the best year we were ever having, we were setting record numbers the first nine months of the year. And as soon as construction started, like the day they started shutting the street down, our sales just started plummeting,” Jason Lambert, owner of The hammered Lamb, said at the time. We’ve been down anywhere from 30 to 50% a week, every week, for almost a year now.”

Due to the project limiting sales, the business had cut its hours of operations, closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in hope of bringing more people in. The Hammered Lamb also offered weekend drag shows, trivia and bingo nights.

In the Instagram post, Lambert shared his gratitude for the community.

“Being a part of the community has been the greatest gift and to everyone who has passed through these doors to support our dream – thank you so much!” Lambert wrote. “We’re grateful for every single one of you and the heart you’ve poured into The Lamb over the years.”

Lambert suffered another loss last year with the closing of his Thornton Park restaurant Jack & Honey’s. Its closure was announced through a social media post Oct. 24, which was also the eatery’s one-year anniversary.

The Hammered Lamb will be hosting a good-bye party Jan. 25 following their Final Hammered Brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunset Happy Hour.

Lambert has not shared any future plans but rather puts his focus on leaving The Hammered Lamb with one last memory.

Read The Hammered Lamb’s full Instagram post below.