ReadOUT returns for 8th celebration of LGBTQ+ literature

(Graphic courtesy OUT Arts & Culture)

GULFPORT, Fla. | OUT Arts & Culture will present the eighth annual ReadOUT Feb. 14-16 at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, a celebration of literature by, for and about the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s theme is Queering the Narrative. Organizers promise to “bring together thousands of literary enthusiasts both virtually and in person to celebrate, educate and inspire around LGBTQ+ literature.”

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome one of the most diverse and expansive lineup of authors for this year’s festival that we’ve ever had,” OUT Arts & Culture Board President Paul Raker says. “We have representation from trans, nonbinary and BIPOC authors and will feature panel topics that will center and uplift them in a way that is topical and necessary in this time.”

Events will include author meet-and-greets, panel discussions, cocktail hours and more. Among other featured content, discussions will uplift LGBTQ+ authors, address recent book bans and detail common tropes in LGBTQ+ romance novels.

Registration begins Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. and this year’s first community panel will begin at noon, a discussion on LGBTQ+ journalism featuring Watermark Out News Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent and other regional journalists. “Florida Educators and Indie Bookstore Owners Talk Banned Books” will be held at 1 p.m., Kitchen Table Literary Arts will lead a session at 2 p.m. and a selection of readings from LGBTQ+ authors will be held at 3 p.m.

“Be My Spicy Valentine,” where sapphic writers will discuss writing love scenes, closes the first day at 6:30 p.m. The panel will feature Quinn Riley, J.J. Arias, K. Aten, Virginia Black, Cathy Pegau and Nan Campbell with Moderator Elle Ire.

Panels, signings and discussions resume Feb. 15 at 9 a.m., where hourly meetings will take place until 4 p.m. Topics include “Connecting Queer Stories with Spirituality and Healing” to “Queer Art as Resistance.” Ellen Kushner, an accomplished fantasy writer, radio host, teacher, performer and public speaker, will deliver this year’s keynote address at 1 p.m.

The day will end at 7 p.m. with an evening of comedy led by Poppy Champlin and special guest Rachel Covello. Donor tickets are $40 and general admission is $30.

ReadOUT’s final day begins Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. with “Queering the Struggling Writer Stereotype: How Authorpreneurship Can Create an Abundant Life for LGBTQIA+ Writers.” Subsequent panels will examine young adult LGBTQ+ literature and highlight BIPOC and queer authors like Virginia Black, Sheree L. Greer and more. An open signing and cocktail hour will close this year’s event at 5 p.m.

Read more below:

Registration is underway and tickets are on sale now. In-person and virtual registration is $10 and allows access to the full weekend of panels. Sponsorships and other opportunities are also available.

ReadOUT 2025 will be held Feb. 14-16 with events primarily held at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, located at 5501 27th Ave. S. in Gulfport. Learn more at OUTArtsAndCulture.org/ReadOUT.