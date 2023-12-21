Watermark Issue 30.26: Year in Review

Watermark reflects on 2023’s impact on LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Expanding Hate | Page 08

Community leaders say new bill “an attack” on LGBTQ+ Floridians.

“No Teeth” | Page 10

Sarasota school board calls for Bridget Ziegler’s resignations.

Your Queer Career | Page 15

Read what Dr. Steve Yacovelli has to say in his latest viewpoint.

Visibili-T | Page 17

Read all about Britney Stinson in the most recent Visibili-T profile.

Queer Pop | Page 27

A look at 2023’s most talked about moments in LGBTQ+ pop culture, including Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s Grammy winning song “Unholy.”

