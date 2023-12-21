Watermark Issue 30.26: Year in Review

Watermark reflects on 2023’s impact on LGBTQ+ Central Florida and Tampa Bay.
Expanding Hate | Page 08
Community leaders say new bill “an attack” on LGBTQ+ Floridians.
“No Teeth” | Page 10
Sarasota school board calls for Bridget Ziegler’s resignations.
Your Queer Career | Page 15
Read what Dr. Steve Yacovelli has to say in his latest viewpoint.
Visibili-T | Page 17
Read all about Britney Stinson in the most recent Visibili-T profile.
Queer Pop | Page 27
A look at 2023’s most talked about moments in LGBTQ+ pop culture, including Sam Smith and Kim Petra’s Grammy winning song “Unholy.”
