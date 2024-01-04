Watermark Issue 31.01: Rising Above

Elevated Access takes flight for gender-affirming care, reproductive rights.

TWO LADIES & A BABY | Page 08

Comedy fundraiser to help lesbian couple with adoption costs.

ON THE MOVE | Page 10

Metro Inclusive Health opens new locations throughout Tampa Bay.

JUDGE SAYS | Page 12

Judge says DeSantis spread false trans health information.

FRONTLINE FIGHTER | Page 17

Read what Nicholas Machuca has to say in his inaugural Viewpoint.

RISING ABOVE | Page 23

Elevated Access takes flight for gender-affirming care, reproductive rights.

IN GOOD ‘COMPANY’ | Page 27

Matt Rodin relives his wedding day on Broadway tour.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!