Watermark Issue 31.01: Rising Above

By Caitlin Sause
TWO LADIES & A BABY | Page 08
Comedy fundraiser to help lesbian couple with adoption costs.

ON THE MOVE | Page 10
Metro Inclusive Health opens new locations throughout Tampa Bay.

JUDGE SAYS | Page 12
Judge says DeSantis spread false trans health information.

FRONTLINE FIGHTER | Page 17
Read what Nicholas Machuca has to say in his inaugural Viewpoint.

RISING ABOVE | Page 23
Elevated Access takes flight for gender-affirming care, reproductive rights.

IN GOOD ‘COMPANY’ | Page 27
Matt Rodin relives his wedding day on Broadway tour.

