Watermark Issue 31.01: Rising Above

Elevated Access takes flight for gender-affirming care, reproductive rights.
TWO LADIES & A BABY | Page 08
Comedy fundraiser to help lesbian couple with adoption costs.
ON THE MOVE | Page 10
Metro Inclusive Health opens new locations throughout Tampa Bay.
JUDGE SAYS | Page 12
Judge says DeSantis spread false trans health information.
FRONTLINE FIGHTER | Page 17
Read what Nicholas Machuca has to say in his inaugural Viewpoint.
RISING ABOVE | Page 23
Elevated Access takes flight for gender-affirming care, reproductive rights.
IN GOOD ‘COMPANY’ | Page 27
Matt Rodin relives his wedding day on Broadway tour.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!