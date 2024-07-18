Watermark Issue 31.15: Culture Cuts

Culture Cuts: Arts orgs speak out after DeSantis vetoes $32 million in funding. The Center Orlando prepares for 12th Diversity Awards. LGBTQ+ advocate Nathan Bruemmer running for state house.

COMMUNITY LEADERS | Page 08

The Center Orlando prepares for 12th Diversity Awards.



FIGHTING FOR FLORIDA | Page 12

LGBTQ+ advocate Nathan Bruemmer running for state House.



NEW LEADERSHIP | Page 14

Kristen Browde named Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus president.



YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 19

Watermark looks back at 2020 as we celebrate our 30th year.



CULTURE CUTS | Page 25

Arts orgs speak out after DeSantis vetoes $32 million in funding.



HAPPILY EVER AFTER | Page 29

American Stage gets fairytale season ending with “The Figs.”



