Watermark Issue 31.15: Culture Cuts

Culture Cuts: Arts orgs speak out after DeSantis vetoes $32 million in funding. The Center Orlando prepares for 12th Diversity Awards. LGBTQ+ advocate Nathan Bruemmer running for state house.
COMMUNITY LEADERS | Page 08
FIGHTING FOR FLORIDA | Page 12
NEW LEADERSHIP | Page 14
Kristen Browde named Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus president.
YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 19
Watermark looks back at 2020 as we celebrate our 30th year.
CULTURE CUTS | Page 25
HAPPILY EVER AFTER | Page 29
American Stage gets fairytale season ending with “The Figs.”
