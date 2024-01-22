Watermark’s 2024 WAVEs FINAL round – VOTE NOW

After all the promoting, campaigning, sharing and voting you have done in the nomination round of the 2024 Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, we are ready for the final round of voting.

Because we received such a large and varied selection of nominees, we are giving you the Top 5 from over 60 categories to pick from. So we ask you, our loyal readers, who was THE most inspiring? Who was THE most motivating? Who was THE best of the best in the LGBTQ+ community? It’s time for you to pick the 2024 WAVE winners.

The WAVEs recognize the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more. In each category, we ask our readers to choose, out of your Top 5 picks, who best represent the values of the LGBTQ+ community in your area.

The final round of voting goes until 5 p.m. on Feb. 9. The winners, along with the 2nd and 3rd place finishers, will be revealed in the Feb. 29 edition of Watermark.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

Good luck and let the final round begin!

Watermark’s 2024 WAVE Awards – Central Florida

Watermark’s 2024 WAVE Awards – Tampa Bay