Orlando Fringe announces interim executive director

(Photos from Orlando Fringe)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe revealed Scott Galbraith as the organization’s new Interim Executive Director on Feb. 7. Galbraith takes over for Alauna Friskics, who stepped down in January.

Galbraith has a background in the arts; spending 20 years as a theater and festival producer, and 15 years as a performing arts venue executive, as well as performed on the New York Fringe Festival stage.

“It’s such an exciting time at Orlando Fringe, between the increased attendance at the festivals, the first successful year at Fringe ArtSpace, and the start of The Collective incubator program,” Galbraith said in a press release. “With Fringe’s history of being unjuried and uncensored, there’s a built-in sense of equity which is something I’ve been focused on creating through the arts for some time now.”

Galbraith has experience with artistic programming, arts education initiatives and in-house productions at three performing arts centers – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walton Arts Center and the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts.

With a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion work in the arts, Galbraith has created a consulting project focused on creating an anti-racism learning and accountability program through DEI committee work.

“As Fringe grows, we are excited to bring Scott on board as a leader who can guide our talented staff into the next phase of our journey into showcasing artists from all over the world,” Orlando Fringe Board President Doug Davis said in a press release.

For his new role, Galbraith will focus on the day-to-day management of the Orlando Fringe and create a long-term strategic plan that reflects the growing business. The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival and recently opened year-round performing arts venue Fringe ArtSpace are now part of Orlando Fringe.

Galbraith will start with the organization officially on Feb. 12.

For more information on the Orlando Fringe Festival, go to OrlandoFringe.org.