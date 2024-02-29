PHOTOS: Cocoa Mardi Gras features Ripe with Fox Royale & Buckwheat Zydeco Jr.

(Photo by Bubba Trahan)

Cocoa Village kicked off its 31-year Mardi Gras tradition with a vibrant celebration featuring live music, Cajun cuisine and a family-friendly parade.

The sounds of Creole charm from Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary iLs Sont Partis Band filled the air as patrons gathered at the Vip Bar. Fox Royale and Ripe delivered energizing performances that had fans cheering and begging for an encore. In line with the Louisiana theme, festival grounds were dotted with stands selling a variety of treats, from kettle corn to BBQ. The parade may have been small in scale but it radiated immense heart and spirit. This event, brought to you by Deuterman Productions, combined music, food and family fun continuing a vibrant and enduring tradition in Cocoa Village.

Watermark was present to groove to the tunes and capture vibrant snapshots of the festival.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.