PHOTOS: Cyndi Lauper says farewell in Tampa

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

TAMPA | The legendary Cyndi Lauper bid a fond farewell to her fans during the Tampa stop of her farewell tour.

DJ Tracy Young energized the crowd, followed by an opening performance from Emily Estefan, the openly gay daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Lauper’s fans packed Amalie Arena, sporting their best tulle tutus, teased hair and bold accessories to honor the 71-year-old icon.

Taking place just one day after the 2024 election, Lauper filled the night with music and funny stories while reminding the audience to love one another and keep fighting for their rights.

“I never thought that at 71 I would still need to be fighting for the right to do what I wanted with my body, but men can do whatever the f*ck they want!” she declared before performing “Sally’s Pigeons.” The song was inspired by a childhood friend who passed away after getting a back-alley abortion. She followed it with “I’m Gonna Be Strong.”

Lauper gifted the audience love, laughter and even tears. She tore up the stage with her dancing, her wacky humor, and most impressively, her incredible voice. Read Watermark’s interview with Lauper here and view our concert photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.