City of Orlando celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility

Transgender Day of Visibility is March 31 and Orlando will be celebrating at The Center in the Mills 50 district with an education and wellness event March 30.

The free afternoon is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness about the issues and challenges they face.

The event will hold guest speakers to talk about housing accessibility, voters rights, self-care and legislation. For those looking to relax, there will be a craft space with activities with free snacks and drinks.

Mayor Buddy Dyer also shared a video via social media, telling the community that Orlando is welcoming and inclusive to all. He wrote that the city will continue to stand against hate and support all residents who call Orlando home.

“Transgender Day of Visibility is an opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that Orlando is welcoming and inclusive to all,” Dyer said in the video. “I want trans and non-binary people in our community to know that you are seen, heard, valued and respected. Your city and your Mayor have your back. Together, we will make sure that Orlando will always be a place that supports all residents and encourages every person to be their authentic selves.”

View the video below:

For more information about celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility 2024 in Orlando, click here.