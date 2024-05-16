Red & Ready: Bear Jamboree!

Last year, after Tidal Wave Party announced it was taking its events to Las Vegas, One Magical Weekend — in partnership with Orlando Bear Pride — stepped up and filled that bear-shaped hole in the weekend with Bear Jamboree!

Bear Jamboree! brings all the beary exciting events that you were used to at Tidal Wave to the host hotel at the Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista, located at 8686 Palm Pkwy. in Orlando. The weekend will be hosted by this year’s official den mother, drag icon Tora Himan.

Bear Jamboree! will be participating in the One Magical Weekend Main Events — #TBT Welcome Party, RipTide, RED VII: Buccaneer and the Pride Ball — so turn to page 27 for more details on those events. Below you’ll find information on Bear Jamboree’s other events.

Prices are subject to change. For more information, visit Bear-Jamboree.webflow.io.

Events:

Friday, May 31

Bulge Welcome Pool Party

12-8 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Kick off Bear Jamboree! with a welcome pool party, BULGE attire is encouraged. DJ Chris Adams welcomes the bears from 12-4 p.m. and DJ Edil Hernandez keeps the music going from 4-8 p.m. Admission into the Bulge Welcome Pool Party includes entrance to all the Friday special events hosted by Den Daddy Anthony and Tora Himan, including bingo, bearaoke, pup events, the vendor market, The Dungeon and more surprises. You must be at least 18 to attend the Bear Jamboree! events.

$25

Saturday, June 1

Bearwood Derby Dance Pool Party

12-8 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

A tropical oasis awaits you at the host hotel’s Saturday dance pool party. DJ Castle kicks the day off spinning tunes from 12-4 p.m., DJ Charlie B keeps it going from 4-8 p.m. Admission into the Bearwood Derby Dance Pool Party includes entrance to all the Saturday special events hosted by Den Daddy Anthony and Tora Himan, including bingo, bearaoke, pup events, the vendor market, The Dungeon and more surprises. You must be at least 18 to attend the Bear Jamboree! events.

$45

Bingo with a Twist

1-3 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Bar

Join Den Daddy Anthony and DJ Chris Adams at the Crowne Plaza Bar for a special Bear Jamboree Bingo event.

Event included with Saturday Pool Pass

Bearaoke

3 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Bar

Time to show the bears how you carry a tune. Hosted by Den Mother, Tora Himan, Bearaoke is just like regular karaoke, just with more growling. Sounds provided by DJ Chris Adams.

Event included with Saturday Pool Pass

Pup Bash Pool Party

8-10 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

DJ Tim Staney keeps the music flowing from 8-10 p.m. for the Saturday night Pup Bash Pool Party. The event will include a Pup Camp Drag Show and ball pit.

Event included with Saturday Pool Pass

Scouts Code Pool Party

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Bring the night to an end with Scouts Code Pool Party at the host hotel. Make sure to flag your code. Music provided by DJ Twisted Dee from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Event included with Saturday Pool Pass

Sunday, June 2

Merit Badge Pool Party

12-8 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

The Merit Badge Pool Party is presented by Tidal Wave. Earn your merit badges for your weekend accomplishments and meet Bear Jamboree’s Scout Masters. DJ Danny Gallegos starts you off, spinning the tracks from 12-4 p.m. DJ Mohammad takes over the tunes from 4-8 p.m. Admission into the Merit Badge Pool Party includes entrance to all the Sunday special events hosted by Den Daddy Anthony and Tora Himan, including bingo, bearaoke, pup events, the vendor market, The Dungeon and more surprises. You must be at least 18 to attend the Bear Jamboree! events.

$45

Bingo with a Twist

1-3 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Bar

Den Daddy Anthony and DJ Chris Adams are back at the Crowne Plaza Bar for more special Bear Jamboree Bingo.

Event included with Sunday Pool Pass

Bearaoke

3-5 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Bar

Hopefully you aren’t too hoarse from the weekend because we want to hear you sing one more time. Hosted once again by Den Mother Tora Himan, Bearaoke is going to get you growling. Sounds provided by DJ Chris Adams.

Event included with Sunday Pool Pass

Pup Bash Pool Party

8-10 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

DJ Tim Staney is back from 8-10 p.m. keeping the music flowing and the puppies dancing for the Sunday night Pup Bash Pool Party.

Event included with Sunday Pool Pass

Star Gayzing Pool Party

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Crowne Plaza Orlando Lake Buena Vista

One final pool party at the host hotel before Bear Jamboree 2024 comes to a close. DJ Castle will help you dance your final dance from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Event included with Sunday Pool Pass