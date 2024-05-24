New study shows best countries for LGBTQ+ couples to receive IVF

(Photo by Galina Fomina; from Wikimedia Commons)

Experts at Emisil.com conducted research on the cost of in vitro fertilization in countries with the cheapest costs for LGBTQ+ couples.

Research consisted of collecting data on the average price of treatments such as IVF and intrauterine insemination procedures, sperm donor and egg freezing costs. The study also took into account the overall IVF and IUI success rate for each country.

India topped the chart with a highest score of 6.4, a score determined by the Emisil experts. On average, the cost of IVF with own egg, IVF with donor eggs, sperm donor cost and IUI costs were lower than the other countries.

The success rate of IVF and IUI procedures falls around 40%, which is not the highest on the list but still a good sign for those seeking services.

France landed in second place because of its ability to balance the higher cost of the procedures with a high success rate. The country sits at 60% success for IVF and IUI procedures, the third highest on the list.

Those seeking these procedures in France will find themselves paying on average $3,000 to $5,000 for IVF procedures and roughly $920 for IUI treatment.

North Cyprus fell to third place only because it is the country with the highest success rate of IVF and IUI treatments with 80%.

It should be noted that North Cyprus ran higher in average costs for IVF treatments with donor eggs at $13,800 but still below the $16,000 price tag that patients will find in Mexico and the U.K.

Greece ended up in fourth place because of it high costs with IVF treatments averaging $3,500 to $6,000 dollars. The country does have a higher success rate around 57.90% setting the country as a decent destination for those seeking these services.

Mexico rounded out the bottom three, above The U.K. and the U.S. The country does have a higher success rate for treatments at 59.10%, setting it above top spots like India and Greece.

Mexico does on average run higher in costs for IVF treatments and egg freezing services.

The U.K. and the U.S. both took the final two positions on the lists because of their averagely higher costs and lower success rates. The UK falls to 27.50% success rate with the USA leader slightly above at 35%

All of the countries on the list provide these services to same-sex couples and single women. Some countries will have certain restrictions on providing these services, but the outcome is possible.

The countries referenced in this article does not reflect the entire study. The study also covered countries such as Spain, Lithuania, Barbados, Sweden and Denmark.

You can see more data from the study here.