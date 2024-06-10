PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2024 Youth & Family Day

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed thousands of supporters to N. Straub Park June 8 for the organization’s annual Youth & Family Day.

The all-ages celebration focuses on LGBTQ+ youth, families and allies thereof. The event featured local vendors, performances and more. Watermark was on hand to help celebrate and you can view our photos below.

Read more about St Pete Pride 2024 in the official guide, inserted in the current issue of Watermark and available online here. For more family-friendly LGBTQ+ resources, check out Watermark’s 2024 Rainbow Family Guide.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.