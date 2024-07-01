PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2024 Transtastic

Transtastic 2024. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed supporters to the Museum of Fine Arts for Transtastic, their annual event designed to celebrate transgender and nonbinary members of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community.

The sold-out event was one of two that closed the organization’s month of festivities. It was presented by Love the Golden Rule, emceed by entertainer Te Monet and welcomed speakers like Angelique Godwin with performances from fan favorite poets, singers and more.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate Transtastic 2024. View our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.