LGBTQ+ prom benefiting PFLAG Safety Harbor postponed

(Graphic courtesy Life Amplified)

TAMPA | Life Amplified’s LGBTQ+-affirming prom benefiting PFLAG Safety Harbor has been postponed as the Tampa Bay region deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 28, the Life Amplified SPECTACULAR will now be held Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at Carrollwood Cultural Center. Organizer Deborah Bostock-Kelley shared the news Sept. 27 after the storm passed through the region, causing extensive damage from wind and water.

“Due to severe flood damage in my home, I need to reschedule our SPECTACULAR Prom … I apologize for any inconvenience, but I’m going to be dealing with the damage for the next few weeks,” Bostock-Kelley shared with supporters. “I hope each of you are safe after this horrific hurricane.”

Read more about the event here. For more about the impacts of Hurricane Helene on Tampa Bay, visit Pinellas County’s emergency information page and Hillsborough County’s emergency information page.

Life Amplified Spectacular: An 18+ Prom will be held Oct. 12 from 8-11 p.m. at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, located at 13345 Casey Rd. in Tampa. Visit LifeAmplifiedShowcase.com for more information.