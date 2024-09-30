Rayner hosts Helene relief drive with Justice Over Everything, Florida Dems

Volunteers sort relief supplies in St. Petersburg Sept. 29. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | State Rep. Michele Rayner is hosting a Hurricane Helene supply drive through Oct. 5, partnering with local organizations and leaders to help those dealing with the storm’s unprecedented impact on Tampa Bay.

Helene made landfall late Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane in Perry, Florida after causing historic storm surge in the region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration it “ranks among the most powerful to strike the United States.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported Sept. 29 that at least 11 people have died locally, noting Tampa Bay “had its worst hurricane in a century.” That’s evident in waterfront communities like Clearwater, Gulfport, St. Petersburg, Tampa and more.

Rayner, who represents Pinellas and Hillsborough County’s District 62, announced the relief drive Sept. 27. The venture is a partnership with the social justice center Justice Over Everything — which she co-founded with Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, also St Pete Pride’s president — as well as Democratic organizations and leaders.

They include the Pinellas County Democratic Party, the Florida Democratic Party and current or hopeful elected officials like Florida District 60’s Rep. Lindsay Cross, Florida District 61 candidate Nathan Bruemmer and U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Organizers are seeking non-perishable food, batteries, portable chargers, air mattresses and pumps, cleaning supplies, sanitary items, tarps, bottled water, diapers, wipes, clothes and first-aid kits. They’re being collected and distributed at the Pinellas County Democratic Party’s South County Office in St. Petersburg through Oct. 5 from 12-7 p.m. and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hill Valley Office Complex.

“We’re coming together to support those affected by Hurricane Helene,” Rayner announced the initiative Sept. 27. “If you have extra supplies, food or essential items, please consider dropping them off at the locations provided. Your donations will go directly to those in need during this difficult time. Every little bit helps! Let’s show our community what true support looks like.”

Pinellas Democratic Party Chair Jennifer Griffith says the urgency of the situation compelled organizers to act. She calls Helene “the biggest hurricane impact situation anyone who is alive today in Pinellas County has ever experienced.”

“We knew we needed to hop into action,” Griffith says. “Based on previous storms, we knew the impacts here in Pinellas would be more severe than anyone had ever seen.”

“For me, it’s important to get to the work,” Rayner adds. “I’ve been very blessed to have a platform to be able to do the things that I do, and if I don’t do that in service to other people, then why do I even have it?

“We saw the impact of this storm firsthand — from our neighbors and our friends — and as someone who is a generational Floridian who’s lived here, it was devastating,” she continues. “It’s heartbreaking, because people have lost so much. That’s what it’s about, making sure our neighbors have what they need, because we are literally, truly all we have.”

Justice Over Everything is currently accepting monetary donations as well, with funds going directly to purchase supplies and secure housing for those in need, and seeking volunteers to help with Tampa Bay’s recovery. Parties are being sought to help deliver supplies, sort them and make phone calls to confirm pertinent details.

To request assistance or to volunteer with relief efforts, information can be submitted electronically here. Read more below:

“I’m incredibly grateful for Tampa Bay residents that are willing to band together to help members of our community,” Green-Calisch says of the ongoing efforts. “I’m really excited by how much we can come together in times like this.”

Hurricane relief items are currently being accepted through Oct. 5 12-7 p.m. in Pinellas County at 2250 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg and 1211 Tech Blvd. in Tampa from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. You can also make a monetary donation, volunteer to assist organizers or request assistance.