10.10.24 Editor’s Desk

Last month marked my 17th year as a Floridian. Whatever its problems, most of which I think can be traced back to decades of Republican rule, it’s a state that I’ve come to genuinely love.

That’s especially true of the Tampa Bay region, which I’ve called home since day one. I initially landed in Tarpon Springs close to Spring Bayou, where this Ohioan was regularly captivated by manatee sightings. We didn’t have those at home.

I moved to Clearwater after that, making up for a beachless childhood and working in Dunedin before landing in corporate America. I don’t miss the office culture but it’s where I started making lifelong friendships, for which I’ll always be thankful.

Outside of my 9 to 5, I found community — especially once I made my way to St. Petersburg and discovered Georgie’s Alibi, the city’s former LGBTQ+ staple. Bar friends soon became best friends, who became family and in my favorite case, my husband. It’s also where I picked up my first copy of Watermark.

All of that is to say Tampa Bay has given me a lot. Which is why this hurricane season has already been heartbreaking to say the least.

It took around a decade for a storm to force me to evacuate Tampa Bay, when we left for Gainesville during Irma in 2017, so I’ve never seen anything like it. Significant parts of Clearwater, Gulfport, St. Petersburg, Tampa and so many of the places I’ve come to love have been devastated.

Hurricane Helene wasn’t a direct hit late Sept. 26 — before then, the last that was killed eight people in 1921 — but it felt like it to many across the region, folks who still need our help. The storm made landfall in Perry, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane after passing our area, causing unprecedented storm surge in the process.

In Pinellas County alone, over 16,000 homes have been deemed uninhabitable. Ours isn’t in a flood zone so we were lucky, only losing power for a few days, but so many of the people we love couldn’t say the same.

They lost cars, irreplaceable keepsakes and the use of their homes. Helping our friends and driving through neighborhoods in the days after, where every curb was overflowing with couches, beds and other belongings, has been incredibly harrowing.

Of course, none of that is as horrifying as the loss of life. A total of 14 people are known to have died as a result of Helene in Tampa Bay, nine in Pinellas County alone. Across the state, the number rises to 25 — and, as the storm made its way through the country, over 200 people lost their lives.

All of that was before Hurricane Milton threatened our state. Hurricane season continues through November, so my thoughts are with those of us in any potential paths — but of course, thoughts aren’t enough.

We also need action, which is why I hope everyone in our community has a plan to vote on or before Nov. 5. Hurricane season is one of the many recent reminders of why that matters: just days before Helene hit, 100 Congressional Republicans voted against extending funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has been instrumental in helping Tampa Bay rebuild.

“Congress approved $20 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund as part of a stopgap spending bill to fund the government through December 20,” Newsweek reported Oct. 4. “But the measure left out billions of dollars in requested supplemental disaster funding.

“The Senate approved the measure by a 78-18 vote on September 25 after it passed the House in a 341-82 vote,” the outlet continued. “Republicans supplied the no votes in both chambers.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who represents Tampa Bay, was among them. I already supported her Democratic challenger Whitney Fox, a longtime LGBTQ+ ally who has detailed her support to Watermark, along with Democrats up and down the ballot. I hope you will too.

It’s critical because the two parties are not the same. Democrats believe in climate change and want to address it. Republicans do not, so it’s time to show them in November that enough Floridians to make a difference do. Make your plan at Vote.org.

Things aren’t all serious in Tampa Bay and Central Florida. While so many are rebuilding, they’re also ready for a bit of the levity Halloween can provide. Our annual coverage returns this issue to highlight major events and more.

In Tampa Bay news, Inclusive Care Group and Bell Pharmacy expand in Tampa and detail their shared commitment to LGBTQ+ healthcare. Project Pride also plans the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride in Sarasota, featuring headliner Zee Machine. We chat with the singer-songwriter for our arts and entertainment coverage.

Watermark stives to bring you a variety of stories, your stories. Please stay safe, stay informed, make a plan to vote and enjoy this latest issue.