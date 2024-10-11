10.10.24 Editor’s Desk

I have written in this space on numerous occasions stating “Well, it’s the busy time of the year again.” I think I have now realized that it isn’t “the busy time of the year” anymore, it is just busy all year round.

There doesn’t seem to be any breaks in “Pride season,” as we have Pride celebrations every month now it seems. There isn’t a break in the news cycle that seems to run at “dialed-to-11-chaos-mode” 24/7. And there is no break in the ever-moving pieces of our personal lives.

With so many moving parts in our existence, you have to make sure you are prioritizing what is important and that you are taking time for your own personal mental wellbeing. I know that is easier said than done but that doesn’t make it any less important.

Over the last few months, I have dealt with car issues, the need for new tires and brakes, a cracked windshield and a damaged bumper; health scares, for me — I had an issue getting my blood pressure under control — and my mother, who recently had a triple bypass surgery; and a few financial annoyances.

Basically, that pesky thing called life getting in the way of me doing the things I enjoy doing, i.e., building Lego sets and drinking wine.

Now, if you listen to Watermark’s podcast, “Wine, Wine Not: A Queer Podcast,” you have no doubt heard me share, vent and drink my way through talking these issues out. I must say, if you are unable or unwilling to talk to a therapist, hosting a podcast is the next best thing. If you enjoy reading my monthly desk, I encourage you to check out the podcast, and if you too are dealing with life, I encourage you to start a podcast. I know everyone has one these days but if you listen to mine, I’ll listen to yours and we can be each other’s fans.

Something I know that is causing a lot of stress for everyone these days is the current election cycle. I know you are just as burnt out hearing about it as I am but that road, while almost over, is so important right now. This is my final Editor’s Desk before election day on Nov. 5 but there are several other dates that you need to be aware of too. The deadline to register to vote passed on Oct. 7, so if you aren’t already registered then you’ll be sitting this one out.

If you are registered and want to vote by mail, the deadline to request your mail-in ballot is Oct. 24. Early voting in Florida runs Oct. 26-Nov. 2. I cannot recommend enough that you visit Vote.org and put your voting plan together as early as you can. Vote.org is a great resource that will let you check your voter registration status, see what is on your ballot, help you set up election reminders and so much more.

Once you have your plan in place, do your research. Know who is running and what they stand for, and that goes for all races, not just president, senator and House reps. Know who is running for your local school boards, judges, county and city commission races. Most of the oxygen in the election cycle gets sucked up by these national races but your life will be impacted more by those local races.

Once that is set up, call at least three friends and ask them what their voting plan is. Democracy is a team sport and we are only as good as our weakest player.

Hopefully, by the time I am writing in this space next month, life has kicked us a few extra good days and brought us some good news about our future.

Meanwhile, take some time to read this current issue as we have some great stories for you. This issue is our annual Halloween extravaganza. This year we highlight drag entertainers participating in an upcoming Halloween Health-O-Thon, a Tampa Bay-area fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month brought to you by Moffitt Cancer Center and Found Family Collective. We also look at some costume ideas inspired by a few of 2024’s most anticipated films and bring you a Halloween-focused event planner so you can make sure you don’t miss any scary good times.

In Central Florida news, we speak with Central Florida’s Queers For Palestine after they were involved in a violent incident with the Orlando Police Department and check in with drag icon Leigh Shannon about her annual free wig giveaway in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In Tampa Bay news, we look at how Inclusive Care Group and Bell Pharmacy are expanding into Tampa, Project Pride is gearing up for the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride and how the area is helping in the hurricane relief efforts.

In arts and entertainment, we chat with the all-girl, queer rock group BETTY, who recently released an album, and Zee Machine as he gears up to play at Gulfcoast Pride.