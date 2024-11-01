Dems launch six-figure ad buy on Grindr highlighting Project 2025

Grindr’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (Screen capture: YouTube/NYSE)

The Democratic National Committee launched a six-figure ad campaign Oct. 30 that will run on Grindr, the location-based social networking and online dating app for gay and bisexual men and transgender users.

The campaign will highlight how former President Donald Trump, his vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), and their Republican allies would strip away rights and freedoms from LGBTQ Americans through their Project 2025 governing blueprint.

“LGBTQ+ Americans have fought tirelessly for equality — but Donald Trump’s MAGA GOP wants to drag us backwards and roll back our hard-earned freedoms,” DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said in a press release that was previewed by the Washington Blade.

“We cannot afford MAGA Republicans’ extreme, anti-equality Project 2025 agenda that will put our rights at risk and our lives on the line,” Floyd said. “Our votes are powerful, and it’s crucial that LGBTQ+ voters make their voices heard at the ballot box in this election to stop the Trump-Vance ticket’s dangerous Project 2025 blueprint.

He added, “This November, the American people — including LGBTQ+ voters — will choose Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz’s vision of equality for all over the ultra-MAGA GOP’s campaign of extremism and hate.”

