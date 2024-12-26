The Wet Spot’s ‘Drag Race’ parties to feature local competitor

(Graphic via The Wet Spot)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Wet Spot Pool Bar and Day Club will hold weekly “RuPaul’s Drag Race” watch parties beginning Jan. 3, welcoming season 17 competitor Jewels Sparkles for select episodes.

MTV officially announced the Tampa Bay entertainer was among the competition’s latest cast Dec. 4. Sparkles and 13 other queens will face off for the title of “American’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000.

“Out of drag, this youthful queen has a sweetness and an innocence, and is a self-described ‘ditzy clumsy bimbo,’” the network described her. “But don’t be fooled — Jewels intends to enter the competition with intention and strategy … you’d be foolish to underestimate this talented doll as merely a ‘look queen.”

Cocktail, for which The Wet Spot is a “climactic co-star” and where Sparkles has entertained, was among the venues to congratulate her. They subsequently detailed the pool bar’s upcoming watch parties Dec. 21.

“Wetter is better, which means there’s no better way to watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17 than at The Wet Spot!” organizers announced. “Relax in our heated pool or chill by the bar and see all the lipsyncs, Rusicals, runway looks and Snatch Games on our huge LED screen and state-of-the-art sound system.”

Local entertainer Discord Addams will host the watch parties, held Fridays at 8 p.m.

“One of Tampa Bay’s most unique and beloved drag artists, [Discord] has a passion for embracing individuality and spreading acceptance, especially to those who feel like outsiders,” The Wet Spot shared. “Their desire to perform was sparked at a young age by the vibrant Halloween traditions in their family.”

Addams will be joined by Sparkles “for select viewing parties to spill the behind-the-scenes tea, host meet and greets, deliver sickening performances and watch along with you,” the venue also noted. The newly minted “Ru girl” will be on site for the season’s launch on Jan. 3.

“Kick off Season 17 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and cheer on hometown star Jewels Sparkles in person,” the venue detailed the event’s launch. “Jewels is making a splash on the big screen and she couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with you. Get behind-the-scenes tea during an exclusive Q&A, meet Jewels, and see her real-time reaction to the show!”

VIP experiences are currently available for the premiere and begin at $25 for a meet and greet and photo. “That Bitch” and “Glamazon” tiers are available to reserve the bar’s best seating and more.

Ahead of the first watch party, Cocktail’s “The Cock + Sparkle Drop” will also return for New Year’s Eve. The venue will feature Studio 54 DJ Robbie Leslie and other entertainers to “ring in the new year in the lap of luxury … just like in the iconic NYC nightclub, Studio 54!”

The Wet Spot’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing parties begin Jan. 3. For more information or to purchase a VIP experience, visit CocktailStPete.com.