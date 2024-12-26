Watermark is hiring a Social Media Coordinator

Watermark has been the premier source for LGBTQ+ news across Central Florida and Tampa Bay for 30 years. Now we are expanding!
You can be a key part of the team that brings the news to the LGBTQ+ community. Watermark is looking hire a Social Media Coordinator in either our St. Petersburg or Orlando office, a full-time and onsite position.
Duties include:
- Creating and maintaining content for Watermark’s social media accounts
- Creating reader revenue campaign content
- Overseeing video content creation for each of the platforms
- Assisting in client social media maintenance
Other responsibilities of this position will include select administrative and marketing tasks such as handling bi-weekly mailings and overseeing event preparation.
Applicant Requirements:
- Skilled in video creation/editing software (i.e., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Canva, CapCut, etc.)
- Knowledgeable of various social media platforms (including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky and YouTube)
- Deadline-oriented, creative and enthusiastic
- Able to work in a collaborative, team-focused environment
- Comfortable on a PC platform
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- A passion for the LGBTQ+ community
- Basic knowledge of Central Florida and Tampa Bay
Special consideration for:
- Working knowledge of AP Style
- Basic understanding of news reporting and news writing
- Newspaper, magazine and/or website creation experience
- Bilingual in Spanish and English
Salary ranges from $35,000 – $40,000 with heath benefits and 401K.
Absolutely no phone calls please. Only the most promising applicants will be contacted.
Please send a cover letter, resume and portfolio hyperlink to Watermark Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.
Watermark is the premier media outlet for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Central and West Florida. Up to 16,000 copies of our biweekly newspaper are distributed every other Thursday throughout Central Florida, Tampa Bay and surrounding communities. Watermark also produces a collection of high-gloss specialty publications and maintains a website and social media presence with a rapidly growing online community.