Watermark is hiring a Social Media Coordinator

Watermark has been the premier source for LGBTQ+ news across Central Florida and Tampa Bay for 30 years. Now we are expanding!

You can be a key part of the team that brings the news to the LGBTQ+ community. Watermark is looking hire a Social Media Coordinator in either our St. Petersburg or Orlando office, a full-time and onsite position.

Duties include:

Creating and maintaining content for Watermark’s social media accounts

Creating reader revenue campaign content

Overseeing video content creation for each of the platforms

Assisting in client social media maintenance

Other responsibilities of this position will include select administrative and marketing tasks such as handling bi-weekly mailings and overseeing event preparation.

This is a full-time, onsite position in either our St. Petersburg or Orlando office.

Applicant Requirements:

Skilled in video creation/editing software (i.e., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Canva, CapCut, etc.)

Knowledgeable of various social media platforms (including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky and YouTube)

Deadline-oriented, creative and enthusiastic

Able to work in a collaborative, team-focused environment

Comfortable on a PC platform

Strong written and oral communication skills

A passion for the LGBTQ+ community

Basic knowledge of Central Florida and Tampa Bay

Special consideration for:

Working knowledge of AP Style

Basic understanding of news reporting and news writing

Newspaper, magazine and/or website creation experience

Bilingual in Spanish and English

Salary ranges from $35,000 – $40,000 with heath benefits and 401K.

Absolutely no phone calls please. Only the most promising applicants will be contacted.

Please send a cover letter, resume and portfolio hyperlink to Watermark Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.

Watermark is the premier media outlet for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Central and West Florida. Up to 16,000 copies of our biweekly newspaper are distributed every other Thursday throughout Central Florida, Tampa Bay and surrounding communities. Watermark also produces a collection of high-gloss specialty publications and maintains a website and social media presence with a rapidly growing online community.