Tampa Bay Transgender Film Fest returns for 4th celebration

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival will return for its fourth event March 29-31, a cinematic celebration with in-person and virtual screenings coinciding with Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival launched its trans-focused outing in 2020 with St Pete Pride to “support those in film who support our community and to share these films with our allies.” Last year’s festival was the first to feature in-person activities.

This year’s festivities will begin March 29 with an opening night reception at Thrive DTSP, scheduled for 5 p.m. The opening night film will follow at 7:30 p.m., “Can’t Stop The Change: Queer Climate Stories from the Florida Frontlines,” at St. Petersburg’s Green Light Cinema.

All in-person screenings will be held at the longtime TIGLFF partner, while some virtual screenings will be available with national access from March 30 at midnight through March 31. TIGLFF says the opening night film “uplifts stories of resistance, joy, and liberation from LGBTQ2S+ Floridians!”

A shorts program will follow March 30 at 3 p.m., followed by “Desire Lines” at 5 p.m. and “Summer Qamp” at 7 p.m. March 31 will feature a repeat of the shorts program at 2 p.m. and “Our Baby” at 6 p.m., preceded by the short “Leo.”

A TransFest Community Picnic will also be held that evening in St. Petersburg at a confidential location. For more information, email TransFest@TIGLFF.com. March 31 will feature a wrap party at Green Light Cinema as well, scheduled for 5 p.m.

Read more and view the schedule below:

Green Light Cinema also hosted the second part of TIGLFF’s 34th festival in January, which organizers called “a pivotal time” for the organization. Interim President Kayden Rodriguez notes that TIGLFF “will be doing things a little differently for the rest of 2024.”

“We are putting the annual festival on a brief hiatus while we focus on fundraising events and community outreach for the remainder of the year,” they told Watermark. Additional information is expected soon.

For more information about this year’s Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival and TIGLFF, visit TIGLFF.com.