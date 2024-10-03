Theatre director Michael Jablonski helms UCF production of iconic Broadway show

The University of Central Florida Theatre Department will perform the Broadway phenomenon “RENT” from Oct. 17-27. With rich narratives and a strong musical style, the production will be performed with a unique interpretation compared to the original. As the department prepares for the performances, the cast has shown enthusiasm and dedication, working harder and longer to stay true to the show’s themes while finding their own inspiration along the way.

“RENT” was written and composed by playwright Jonathan Larson in 1996. The rock opera celebrates queer lives and tackles real-world themes related to the HIV/AIDS epidemic that ravished the last decades of the 20th Century. Set in New York City’s East Village, Larson drew inspiration from the area to craft a story about art, community and life in the city.

In 1996, “RENT” won a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. “RENT” has since become one of the most iconic Broadway musicals of all time, with storytelling and themes that continue to resonate in theaters across the world. “RENT” played on Broadway for 12 years, closing in 2008.

It specifically stuck with UCF’s Coordinator of Musical Theatre and the show’s director, Michael Jablonski. Actor-turned-educator, Jablonskis’ career has landed him in places around the globe. Through mentors, he found that his calling was in teaching and directing. After a mentor called him to substitute for a year, he went on to teach music theater at Elon University. He went back to school to earn a master’s in directing at Florida State University. From there, he hasn’t stopped teaching. He has been in the position of musical director at UCF for a year and a half.

Jablonski says that one of the biggest lessons he had to learn and that he looks to pass on as an educator is patience, which he practices with his students every day.

“I want to take the knowledge that I was gifted for 22 years in the industry and be able to pass that on,” he said. “For me, teaching is almost seamless.”

Jablonski’s decision to put on this production was not coincidental. As a young actor and dancer who was living and working in New York, Jablonski was able to experience “RENT” while it was still on Broadway. Living in that time, hearing and seeing the stories, hit close to home for him. He lost friends in the AIDS epidemic and remembers how challenging it was to go through those days.

“It’s very close to my heart too, because in the ‘90s, we were still dealing with the AIDS crisis and I lost friends,” he says. “I know two friends … they are no longer on this earth because of AIDS, and that was a hard time with regards to that.”

“RENT” not only brought attention to the AIDS crisis but the characters in the show emulated real people who had similar stories and struggles that many people were dealing with back then, struggles that are still relevant today.

“I think a show like this empowers no day, but today,” he says. “This is who we are; you got to accept us, and if you don’t, I don’t care, because I’m not going to sacrifice me so that you can feel comfortable.”

Jablonski plans to make this production his own by extending choreography and focusing on the actual text of the musical. This emphasizes the focus on characters and how they act and react within the story. He adds that this production will feel different because it will place a stronger focus on community.

“You know, with regards to the show, it’s like I connect with the community and how those characters function together,” says Jablonski. “It’s why we all bow together, because we’re one community.”

Manuella Guerra Canal is a senior music theater major and will play Joanne, a lesbian public interest lawyer, in the musical. In her own experience, auditioning for “RENT” was full of support. She says she has received the proper guidance and notes from Jablonski and their vocal specialist to perform at her best.

“It was a wonderful experience because we kept getting notes in the room and kind of being led into the way that you could perform it the best in that room,” Canal says.

After having watched “RENT” as a kid, Canal found herself falling in love with it again as she got older and began to understand it. The themes became clear to her, which made her realize that “RENT” was more than just a musical.

“These are people; these are real stories, and this is what they look like,” she says. “This is what they do, and it’s a celebration. It’s an incredible show.”

While preparing for the role, both she and Maisy Surman studied the text of the characters together. Surman plays Maureen, a bisexual performance artist and Joanne’s partner, in the musical. They both discussed trying to navigate between studying the character’s relationships, history and stories while incorporating their own personalities.

“I do think it’s important to bring a bit of yourself to it,” says Canal. “Not in a way that you’re playing yourself but that it’s just informed by human nature and informed by your experiences combined with this character’s experiences, and how to make it the most truthful version of the character that you can find.”

Surman fell into theater during her early years and found herself auditioning at UCF by swing of passion. She said that “RENT” is an important story to be told and that community is a strong message that the world needs today.

“I just think that it’s important to tell the story now and to show everybody that these people and this community needs the love,” she says.

One thing that Jablonski has emphasized with his production is the sound and look of “RENT.” He plans to heavily involve the audience so they can immerse themselves in the musical. When asked what he hopes the audience will take from this production, he says that he wants this show to stay in the minds of the audience when they head to the polls.

“I hope they go vote, I hope they’re thinking of this show when they do,” he says. “That’s what I hope.”

“RENT” will play on UCF’s Main Stage Theatre Oct. 17-27. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to CAH.UCF.edu/events/detail/rent.