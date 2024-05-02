Democratically Yours: Are you a Peacemaker?

I am not religious, but I grew up with a relatively strong Christian upbringing and have found solace in the rare convergence of the religious traditions of Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus in the Christian tradition; Passover celebrates freedom and liberation in the Jewish tradition and Ramadan commemorates the first revelation given to the prophet Muhammed in the Islamic tradition. These traditions and more recently got me thinking about the values I hold dear.

The Bible has also been in the news lately, ever since the twice impeached and indicted former president began selling them to followers for $60 in a grand-grift, even though countless news stories have showcased Trump’s lack of virtue or religious orthodoxy. He doesn’t have a favorite Bible verse, nor does he have the ability to source from a spiritual or moral framework.

That led me to think about my source of value and virtue. I regularly ask myself if I am engaging in the work of the peacemaker.

In the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 5, verse 9, Jesus proclaims, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” This verse encapsulates a profound message that resonates with me given our current social and political climate, with the ongoing tragedy of war in the Middle East, Ukraine and closer to home in Haiti.

Gun violence, immigration, reproductive rights and economic stress are all factors that Americans are grappling with at the current moment, all while staring at a significant general election in the fall. It makes the work of the peacemaker particularly resonant.

Matthew 5:9 speaks to the essence of peace, the role of individuals in fostering it, and the divine affirmation bestowed upon those who pursue peace.

At its core, this verse extols the virtue of peacemaking. It’s not merely a passive stance of avoiding conflict but an active pursuit of reconciliation and harmony. Peacemakers are not bystanders but catalysts for change, agents of healing in a fractured world. Their actions transcend boundaries, reaching out to mend relationships, resolve disputes and bridge divides. In a world marred by strife and discord, the call to be peacemakers reverberates as a beacon of hope, inviting individuals to contribute to the restoration of peace.

The nation’s 45th president is the exact opposite of a peacemaker, yet he is one election away from reassuming the Oval Office. What baffles me is that a large cross-section of America’s most faithful find Trump perfectly acceptable even when he fumbles to the most basic tenets of Christian charity.

We should not forget about the summer of 2020 when Trump ordered the violent removal of Black Lives Matter demonstrators to take a photo op at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. He stood in front of the church with an upside-down Bible in his hands and angrily snapped a photo after Americans were gassed and forcefully removed from Lafayette Square. He was actively working against the true peacemakers.

The promise attached to peacemaking in Matthew 5:9 is significant — they will be called children of God. This affirmation underscores the divine mandate for peace and the spiritual dimension of reconciliation.

By engaging in peacemaking, individuals align themselves with the very essence of God, who is often described as the ultimate source of peace. Peacemakers embody the qualities of empathy, compassion and forgiveness, mirroring the divine attributes that transcend human conflicts and animosities. The choice we will have in the general election is clear. Trump is the opposite of empathic, compassionate and forgiving. Being a peacemaker requires us to stand up with action in our hearts, minds and bodies for righteousness and justice.

Peacemaking is not without challenges. It requires courage to confront injustice, humility to seek forgiveness and perseverance to navigate complexities. Peacemakers often find themselves in tense situations, caught between conflicting interests or ideologies. Yet, precisely in these moments, their commitment to peace shines brightest. They are called to be ambassadors of reconciliation, exemplifying the transformative power of understanding, dialogue and compromise. Their actions inspire others to transcend adversities and embrace the common humanity that binds us.

The ripple effects of peacemaking extend far beyond individual interactions. They have the potential to catalyze broader social change, fostering environments of inclusivity, cooperation and mutual respect. History bears witness to the transformative impact of individuals who have dared to challenge the status quo and championed the cause of peace.

From Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent resistance to Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights movement, the legacy of peacemakers is a testament to the enduring power of moral courage and ethical leadership. In 2024, we must seize the challenge of being a peacemaker because we have too much at stake, from war and famine, climate change, and gun violence to welcoming our neighbors on the southern border.

I return to Matthew 5:9 because it stands as a timeless injunction, calling upon individuals to embrace the vocation of peacemaking. It challenges us to transcend the narrow confines of self-interest and embrace a vision of reconciliation and harmony.

As children of God, we are entrusted with fostering peace in our communities, nations and world. Let us heed this call with humility, courage and compassion, knowing that we honor our divine heritage in our pursuit of peace and sow the seeds of a more just, compassionate and harmonious world. So, are you a peacemaker?

Johnny V. Boykins is a Democratic strategist and organizer in Pinellas County, a husband, bow tie aficionado, amateur chef, and U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He also serves as a board member of the Pinellas Democratic Party. Learn more at PinellasDemocrats.org.​