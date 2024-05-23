Watermark Issue 31.11: 30 Days of Pride

30 Days of Pride: Something LGBTQ+ to do every day in Central Florida and Tampa Bay this June. Vance Ahrens runs to become Florida’s 1st openly trans senator. Equality Florida St Pete Gala raises over $1 million.
STATE REPRESENTATION | Page 08
Vance Ahrens running to become Florida’s first openly trans senator.
RECORD NIGHT | Page 13
Equality Florida St. Pete Gala raises over $1 million, a new record for the organization.
30 DAYS OF PRIDE | Page 31
Something LGBTQ+ to do every day in Central Florida and Tampa Bay this June.
DYING WITH LAUGHTER | Page 41
“Clue” actor Jonathan Spivey on murder, mayhem and more.
HAPPY DAYS | Page 45
Tampa Fringe returns to Ybor for inclusive 8th festival.
SHEPARD SINGS | Page 49
Orlando Sings details the story of Matthew Shepard through song.
