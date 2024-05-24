‘No place for hate in St. Petersburg’: Pride mural will be refreshed after vandalism

Advocates repaint the Pride mural May 6. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent

ST. PETERSBURG | Mayor Ken Welch announced May 24 that the city’s Progressive Pride street mural will be refreshed in time for Pride month after it was vandalized.

The mural was community-funded and completed in 2020 at 25th St. and Central Ave. in the Grand Central District, the birthplace of St Pete Pride. LGBTQ+ advocates have repainted it ahead of each celebration ever since, most recently on May 6:

The street mural was subsequently defaced, at least twice, leaving tire marks across the design. According to local reports, the St. Petersburg Police Department was notified May 17 and an investigation is ongoing.

Grand Central District Vice President Lee Manuel — also co-owner of the area’s Cocktail, The Wet Spot, The Saint and Mari Jean Hotel — told Tampa Bay’s local Fox affiliate that “the first instance was really disheartening just knowing it was just recently repainted and the symbol that it is for the community here. Hearing about it happening again … was just unbelievable.” He also noted businesses along Central Ave. have since pointed cameras toward the mural.

Mayor Welch addressed the matter May 24.

“In light of the recent vandalism targeting our Progressive Pride flag mural, I want to emphasize that there is no place for hate in St. Petersburg,” he shared via social media. “We stand united in valuing and appreciating every resident, regardless of their orientation, gender identity, or expression. Our differences make St. Pete the vibrant and diverse community we cherish.

“The flag mural will be cleaned and refreshed in time for Pride Month,” he continued. “As we look forward to the Pride celebrations, let’s continue to spread the message of love and acceptance even further. … Together, we can show that love always wins.”

Events for St Pete Pride, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, will officially begin this weekend at the 2024 Mx St Pete Pride pageant. Organizers and supporters will subsequently gather May 31 at City Hall to raise the Pride flag for Pride month.

For more information about this year’s St Pete Pride, visit StPetePride.org. You can also read future issues of Watermark and check out the official St Pete Pride Guide, releasing next month.