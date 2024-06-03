PHOTOS: Miss Mya Buena Matthews crowned Miss GayDayS 2024

ORLANDO | Miss GayDayS 2024 returned to the Doubletree on June 1, the evening was hosted by Twila Holiday and Chi Chi LaRue.

The night included performances by Holiday, Chantel Reshae and Miss GayDayS 2023 Jade Foxx.

With four contestants, two being local to Central Florida, the judges had a difficult time choosing which lady would best represent the GayDayS brand for the next year.

Ultimately the judges chose Miss Mya Buena Matthews as their overall pick. Mya scored high on all the categories including presentation, talent and the Q&A.

Congratulations to all the contestants and we look forward to seeing more of Mya!