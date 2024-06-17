PHOTOS: Polk Pride celebrates 9 years

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

LAKELAND, Fla. | Polk Pride’s signature Pride in the Park returned June 15, celebrating nine years of serving the LGBTQ+ community in and around Polk County.

Participants enjoyed drag performances, a wide variety of vendors and much more from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The organization shared afterwards that all who attended proved “that there truly is no place like home.”

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate this year’s ninth Polk Pride. View our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Caitlin Sause, Ryan Williams-Jent.