HRC President Kelley Robinson called for ‘equality for all’ from the stage at the Democratic National Convention

(Screenshot from HRC’s YouTube)

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson spoke about “equality for all” from the stage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 21.

Speaking to the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world, Robinson reiterated the core values of America and its advancements in freedom by beginning her speech with an ode to her family’s journey from being enslaved in Mississippi just a few generations ago to becoming the first free Black family in Muscatine, Iowa to now preparing to elect Vice President Kamala Harris as the next U.S. President.

“Progress is happening my friends,” Robinson said from the DNC stage. “The 20+ million LGBTQ+ Americans are living proof of it. We are your friends and your neighbors, your classmates and your family.”

Robinson pointed to LGBTQ+ members in the community who exude resilience, power and determination in the community.

Some outstanding figures she spoke about included a transgender youth in Arizona named Daniel, who fought for equality within his home state; a California same-sex couple named Sandy and Chris, who were the first couple to legally wed in California 11 years ago and was officiated by then-Attorney General Kamala Harris; and Eric, a Veteran from San Antonio who after fighting graciously for this country, returned and advocated for the termination of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

You can watch Robinson’s remarks from the DNC stage below.