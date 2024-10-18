Watermark receives Press Forward grant

Press Forward, a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news, announced Oct. 16 that Watermark is among 205 outlets that will receive a share of $20 million to close persistent coverage gaps across the nation.

The news organizations were chosen from over 900 applicants, each with budgets under $1 million. Motivated by the quality and number of proposals, Press Forward shared, they were able to fund twice as many local newsrooms as originally anticipated in their first open call.

“These newsrooms are proof that we are seeing a moment of transformation, where new and longstanding [publications] are stepping up to create a new story for local news,” said Press Forward Director Dale R. Anglin. “Each newsroom plays a vital public service role in its community — providing trustworthy local news and information in places where no other sources may exist.

“Independent newsrooms need community support to survive,” she added. “We hope that more people will subscribe and donate to them.”

“I am as surprised as I am honored for Watermark to be among the first newsrooms to receive a grant from Press Forward,” says Watermark Owner and Publisher Rick Todd. “This amazing organization is working hard to support and sustain local news because they understand its role in informing communities on a grass roots level.

“Philanthropic support of local newsrooms is vital to the survival of this media and Press Forward is at the forefront of this initiative,” he continues. “With their help, Watermark will have the resources to expand its reach and fulfill its mission to provide more meaningful news to more people. I will forever be grateful for their support.”

Grants were awarded to newsrooms in every state and Watermark is one of five recipients in Florida. Press Forward noted the “public can join in supporting local newsrooms across the country by donating to the Press Forward Pooled Fund. Every dollar, up to $5 million, will be matched to support local newsrooms across the U.S.”

View a full list of grant recipients and read Press Forward’s full announcement here. Learn more about the organization at PressForward.news.