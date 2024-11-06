All 9 LGBTQ+ House members projected to win reelection

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

While many U.S. House races are still too early to call and control of the chamber remains in limbo, the nine openly LGBTQ+ members — all Democrats — either won reelection or were projected to win as of Wednesday morning.

The contests were called for U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan (Wis.), Becca Balint (Vt.) and Ritchie Torres (N.Y.), whose seats were considered safe, and for U.S. Reps. Angie Craig (Minn.), Sharice Davids (Kan.), Chris Pappas (N.H.) and Eric Sorensen (Ill.), who were heavily favored to win but faced slightly more competitive races.

U.S. Reps. Mark Takano and Robert Garcia of California were lapping their Republican opponents by double-digit margins, with just over half of the votes counted in their respective congressional districts by Wednesday morning.

Pocan chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus while the other eight serve as co-chairs.

Now that voters have sent Donald Trump back to the White House along with a Republican Senate, the work of LGBTQ members of Congress will become critically important.

