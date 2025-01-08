As Jimmy Carter is eulogized at the Capitol, his daughter Amy wears a Pride pin

Amy Carter at President Carter’s lying in state ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Screenshot via PBS News/YouTube)

Amy Carter, the youngest child of former President Jimmy Carter, wore a pin with the rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag during the lying-in-state ceremony for her father at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 7.

Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) each delivered remarks and laid wreaths during the service.

Distinguished guests also included U.S. Supreme Court justices, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, dozens of other members of the Carter family, and members of the Biden Cabinet and former Carter administration.

President Joe Biden will eulogize the 39th president during the funeral on Jan. 9 at the Washington National Cathedral with President-elect Donald Trump and former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama also in attendance.

Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, supported LGBTQ rights at a time when the community’s struggle for social, political, and legal equality was in its infancy, promising during his 1976 presidential campaign to support a gay civil rights bill because “I don’t think it’s right to single out homosexuals for abuse or special harassment.”

Two months after his inauguration the following year, the White House hosted a first-of-its- kind meeting at the White House with 14 gay rights leaders.

