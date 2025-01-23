PHOTOS: Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, Watermark Out News launch OUT for Business Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News launched OUT for Business Tampa Bay Jan. 22 at Cocktail, a new bi-monthly networking mixer benefiting local nonprofits and more.

The chamber has served the LGBTQ+ and ally business communities of Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties for over 40 years. CEO Rene Cantu highlighted its work and Watermark Out News Publisher Rick Todd discussed our recent rebrand, voting in the 2025 WONDER Awards and thanked attendees for supporting the expanded partnership.

The gathering featured light bites provided by Cocktail and a raffle benefiting the forthcoming Winter Pride. The new event coming to St. Petersburg Feb. 16-23 was detailed by Executive Director Rob Hall and winners received prizes generously donated by BellaBrava, FloridaRAMA, Gold and Diamond Source, Red Mesa, Ruth Eckerd Hall and Stanky Sauce.

Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events. For more information about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, visit TampaBayLGBTChamber.org, and learn more about Winter Pride at WinterPrideSaintPete.com.

View photos from the first OUT for Business Tampa Bay below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.