Arrest made in July murder of Orlando trans woman

Monique Brooks. (Photo from Brooks’ Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orange County Sherriff’s Office announced Jan. 27 that an arrest has been made in the killing of an Orlando transgender woman.

Jeremy Jamal Smith, 38, was arrested for the shooting and killing of 49-year-old Monique Brooks. Brooks was shot near the Florida Mall in Orlando July 19. She was found in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory, located at 8204 South Orange Blossom Trail, around 3:50 a.m. and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

OCSO posted that Smith was already in jail on unrelated charges and is now facing first degree felony murder charges.

Brooks was an LGBTQ+ rights activist who was actively involved with Divas in Dialogue.

Mulan Montrese Williams, executive director Of Divas in Dialogue, posted to Facebook Jan. 28, writing “When I heard the news, I went through so many emotions—grief, relief, gratitude—but most of all, I felt overjoyed that her family can now have the justice they deserve. Knowing that someone is being held accountable for taking Monique’s life brings a sense of closure, even though the pain of losing her will always remain.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Watermark Out News for more updates.