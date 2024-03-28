Watermark Issue 31.07: Crowning Glory

Crowning Glory: Florida Entertainer of the Year honors local and legendary drag. St. Pete recognizes Trans Day of Visibility. Orlando activists fund Orange County’s GSA’s.
SUPPORTING THE KIDS | Page 08
Orlando Activists fund Orange County GSA’s.
LOCAL LEADERSHIP | Page 10
St. Pete recognized Transgender Day of Visibility.
POSITIVE REACTIONS | Page 15
Read Novice Sister Juana Reaction’s inaugural Viewpoint.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME | Page 17
Stolen “Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers will go on tour.
CROWNING GLORY | Page 19
Florida Entertainer of the Year honors local and legendary drag..
MOVIE FEST | Page 25
Florida Film Festival has many queer offerings for 33rd outing.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!