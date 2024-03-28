Watermark Issue 31.07: Crowning Glory

Crowning Glory: Florida Entertainer of the Year honors local and legendary drag. St. Pete recognizes Trans Day of Visibility. Orlando activists fund Orange County’s GSA’s.

SUPPORTING THE KIDS | Page 08

Orlando Activists fund Orange County GSA’s.

LOCAL LEADERSHIP | Page 10

St. Pete recognized Transgender Day of Visibility.

POSITIVE REACTIONS | Page 15

Read Novice Sister Juana Reaction’s inaugural Viewpoint.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME | Page 17

Stolen “Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers will go on tour.

CROWNING GLORY | Page 19

Florida Entertainer of the Year honors local and legendary drag..



MOVIE FEST | Page 25

Florida Film Festival has many queer offerings for 33rd outing.

