PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2024 Parade Day Festival

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride’s signature weekend continued June 22, welcoming hundreds of thousands to Downtown St. Petersburg for its Parade Day Festival.

Pridegoers filled North and South Straub parks to enjoy entertainment on their respective Main and Community Stages as well as vendors and food trucks before, during and after this year’s parade. The evening culminated with a special performance from headliner Saucy Santana.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. Read all about St Pete Pride’s 2024 Rainbow Revolution at the link and more about St Pete Pride’s remaining 2024 events here. View our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd

Main Stage photos by Daisy Chamberlin, Ryan Williams-Jent.

Community Stage photos by Caitlin Sause, Danny Garcia.