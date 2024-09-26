Watermark Giveaway: Bob the Drag Queen in Tampa or Orlando

Bob the Drag Queen is bringing her “This is Wild!” world tour to Tampa Bay and Central Florida this November, and Watermark has your chance to win two tickets to one of the performances!

“Bob the Drag Queen doesn’t so much ooze confidence as she does embody it in its fiercest, most fabulous form,” her latest tour is described. “That confidence brought Bob the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ on season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which in turn brought Bob a host of acting opportunities for HBO, Netflix, MTV and VH1.”

The entertainer (and Watermark’s Fall Arts Guide cover model) will perform at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and at The Plaza Live in Orlando Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Each show is 18+.

To enter our giveaway, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner Oct. 25 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event you indicate before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at the venue.