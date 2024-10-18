Watermark Giveaway: Kacey Musgraves in Tampa or Orlando

Kacey Musgraves is currently out of tour for her sixth studio album, “Deeper Well,” and she is bringing that tour to Florida, starting next month, with a show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Nov. 29 and a show at the Kia Center in Orlando Dec. 2, and Watermark has your chance to win two tickets to one of the performances!

Musgraves is a seven-time Grammy-winning country artist from Golden, Texas. The LGBTQ+ ally singer-songwriter released her major-label debut, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in early 2013, which notched her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album also won Musgraves her first Grammy Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song (for lead single “Merry Go ‘Round”) as well as a Best New Artist nomination. In 2024, Musgraves became the first artist to ever win in all four country categories at the Grammys thanks to the Zach Bryan collaboration “I Remember Everything” taking home the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

To enter our giveaway, all you need to do is fill out the entry below. We will draw a winner Nov. 15 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event you indicate before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you.

