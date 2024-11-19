PHOTOS: Come OUT St. Pete 2024

Come OUT St. Pete’s reigning royal court with current and former board members. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete held its rescheduled Family Day celebration Nov. 16 at Par Bar in recognition of October’s National Coming Out Day.

The gathering featured several vendors, music from DJ Greg Anderson and performances from the nonprofit’s reigning Royal Court, Cleo Patra, JoZiah Onassis Knight and Mister E. Attendees were able to play mini golf and more:

COSP subsequently announced the results of their 2025 Board of Directors election, thanking outgoing chair Chris Jones for his work. P.J. Salas will now serve as chairman, Bill Kody as a general board member, Joshua Wallace as treasurer and Vincent Bailey-Santamarina as secretary.

Read more below and view Watermark’s photos from this year’s event below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.