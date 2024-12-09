‘Emilia Pérez’ gets 10 film nominations for 82nd Golden Globes

(Photo courtesy Netflix)

“Emilia Pérez” received 10 Golden Globes nominations Dec. 9, more than any film this year, as several other LGBTQ+ films, filmmakers and performers were also nominated by the Golden Globe Foundation.

“Emilia Pérez,” Netflix’s musical drama about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery to become a woman, picked up nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Best Director and Best Screenplay — both for Jacques Audiard, as well as three acting nominations: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña for Best Supporting Actress and Karla Sofía Gascón for Best Actress. Gascón is the first out transgender actress to be nominated in a film category at the Globes.

The final three nominations were for the music from “Emilia Pérez,” receiving a nomination for Best Original Score and two nominations for Best Original Song: “Mi Camino” and “El Mal,” the latter of which earned Audiard a third nomination as one of the song’s writers.

Openly gay filmmaker Luca Guadagnino saw both of his 2024 films — “Challengers” and “Queer” — get recognized. “Challengers” picked up nominations in Best Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Zendaya. “Queer” lead Daniel Craig received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Guadagnino wasn’t the only openly gay filmmaker to see his movie get recognition. Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door” picked up a nomination for Tilda Swinton in the Best Actress in a Drama category.

Openly gay actor Colman Domingo received a Best Actor in a Drama nomination for his role in “Sing Sing” and queer actress Cynthia Erivo was recognized for her work in the hit musical “Wicked” in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy category.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 5, starting at 8 p.m.

You can read the full list of film nominees below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All We Imagine As Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With The Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Pamela Anderson (“The Last Showgirl”)

Angelina Jolie (“Maria”)

Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”)

Tilda Swinton (“The Room Next Door”)

Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”)

Kate Winslet (“Lee”)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”)

Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”)

Daniel Craig (“Queer”)

Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”)

Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”)

Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Amy Adams (“Nightbitch”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”)

Karla Sofía Gascón (“Emilia Pérez”)

Mikey Madison (“Anora”)

Demi Moore (“The Substance”)

Zendaya (“Challengers”)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”)

Hugh Grant (“Heretic”)

Gabriel Labelle (“Saturday Night”)

Jesse Plemons (“Kinds of Kindness”)

Glen Powell (“Hit Man”)

Sebastian Stan (“A Different Man”)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Selena Gomez (“Emilia Pérez”)

Ariana Grande (“Wicked”)

Felicity Jones (“The Brutalist”)

Margaret Qualley (“The Substance”)

Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”)

Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Yura Borisov (“Anora”)

Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”)

Edward Norton (“A Complete Unknown”)

Guy Pearce (“The Brutalist”)

Jeremy Strong (“The Apprentice”)

Denzel Washington (“Gladiator II”)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Jacques Audiard (“Emilia Pérez”)

Sean Baker (“Anora”)

Edward Berger (“Conclave”)

Brady Corbet (“The Brutalist”)

Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”)

Payal Kapadia (“All We Imagine As Light”)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Jacques Audiard (“Emilia Pérez”)

Sean Baker (“Anora”)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (“The Brutalist”)

Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”)

Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”)

Peter Straughan (“Conclave”)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Volker Bertelmann (“Conclave”)

Daniel Blumberg (“The Brutalist”)

Kris Bowers (“The Wild Robot”)

Clément Ducol, Camille (“Emilia Pérez”)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Challengers”)

Hans Zimmer (“Dune: Part Two”)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Beautiful That Way” (“The Last Showgirl”)

“Compress / Repress” (“Challengers”)

“El Mal” (“Emilia Pérez”)

“Forbidden Road” (“Better Man”)

“Kiss The Sky” (“The Wild Robot”)

“Mi Camino” (“Emilia Pérez”)