Watermark Out News Issue 32.02: Project 2025

Orlando Museum of Arts prepares exhibit featuring LGBTQ+ works.
GAYME ON | Page 08
Orlando Gayming League becomes a nonprofit, expands mission for 2025.
CINEMATIC CELEBRATION | Page 10
TIGLFF to hold 35th LGBTQ+ film festival in St. Petersburg.
PFLAG ON THE PAGE | Page 15
Trevor Rosine talks about “building community” in his inaugural viewpoint.
MULAN’S CORNER | Page 19
Mulan Williams is in a “trans state of mind” for her new Viewpoint column.
PROJECT 2025 | Page 25
Presidential transition project threatens LGBTQ+ rights.
A LOVE OF COLLECTING | Page 29
Orlando Museum of Art prepares for its third Cottrell-Lovett exhibit.
