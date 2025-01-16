Watermark Out News Issue 32.02: Project 2025

Project 2025: Presidential transition project threatens LGBTQ+ rights. Orlando Museum of Arts prepares exhibit featuring LGBTQ+ works. TIGLFF to hold 35th LGBTQ+ celebration in St. Petersburg.

GAYME ON | Page 08

Orlando Gayming League becomes a nonprofit, expands mission for 2025.



CINEMATIC CELEBRATION | Page 10

TIGLFF to hold 35th LGBTQ+ film festival in St. Petersburg.



PFLAG ON THE PAGE | Page 15

Trevor Rosine talks about “building community” in his inaugural viewpoint.



MULAN’S CORNER | Page 19

Mulan Williams is in a “trans state of mind” for her new Viewpoint column.



PROJECT 2025 | Page 25

Presidential transition project threatens LGBTQ+ rights.



A LOVE OF COLLECTING | Page 29

Orlando Museum of Art prepares for its third Cottrell-Lovett exhibit.



