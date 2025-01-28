Inaugural Winter Pride to celebrate LGBTQ+ St. Petersburg

Winter Pride 2025 advertisements at The Wet Spot. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The inaugural Winter Pride will be held Feb. 16-23 in the Grand Central District, a new LGBTQ+ celebration organizers hope will become a seasonal staple.

The venture was originally announced in Dec. 2023 by Cocktail, a presenting sponsor. It’s billed as a partnership with the nonprofit Grand Central District Association, which represents businesses in St. Petersburg’s “gayborhood,” also the birthplace of the unaffiliated St Pete Pride.

Winter Pride was conceptualized by an eight-person planning committee, now led by Executive Director Rob Hall. The body includes Cocktail owner David Fischer and other regional advocates, who first detailed the event last September.

GCDA is among the local organizations which will benefit this year. Fischer says a Winter Pride nonprofit is in the process of being formed but that organizers will continue partnering with the group “because that’s where Pride started, and part of our mission is to keep it in Grand Central.”

Support for their efforts has grown in recent months. Winter Pride announced Jan. 24 that the City of St. Petersburg will serve as co-sponsor in 2025, promising “we are going to bring incredible things to St. Petersburg together.”

“Winter Pride is such a great opportunity for St. Pete to come together and show the city and world what it means to celebrate love, resilience and community,” St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Eric Vaughan says.

“I’m thrilled our city supports this event and the folks making it happen,” he continues. “Despite the challenges we’re seeing across the country, we’re creating a space where everyone can feel supported and be themselves.”

Additional sponsors include My Agent Gabe, whose Gabe Alves says he became a presenting sponsor because “I see a chance of really creating something super special in this community that is outside of summer. Being a part of something that is innovative and new allows a lot of my creative side to be a part of this.”

Organizers say they’re thankful for all of the support they’ve received. View a full list of sponsors here.

Festivities begin with an Opening Street Party/Tea Dance Feb. 16 from 4-10 p.m. along Central Ave. between 23rd and 25th St. and at The Wet Spot. A Dive-In Movie will follow Feb. 17 from 8 p.m.-midnight at the pool bar, a double feature of “Too Wong Foo” and “Showgirls” lampooned by host Matthew McGee.

Trans-n-Dance, “a night of liberating dance for the trans community and their loved ones,” will be held Feb. 18 from 7 p.m.-midnight at The Ball, formerly The Saint. FloridaRAMA will host the cultural showcase “One Love” Feb. 19 from 7 p.m.-midnight with headliner Lagoona Bloo.

On Feb. 20, the queer women-focused “Snow Bunnies” will be held from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. at Lost & Found, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Jimbo will headline at The Wet Spot. The Pelican Ball will follow Feb. 21 from 8-11 p.m. at the Museum of American Arts and Crafts Movement, welcoming celebrity emcee Carson Kressley for “immersive experiences and endless excitement.”

Pride in Plaid, a party for “Bears & beyond,” will also take place Feb. 21. It will be held at Cocktail from 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

The Winter Pride Drag Race, in which teams construct and race a car at FloridaRAMA, will be held Feb. 22 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. They’ll compete for a $5,000 donation to a local LGBTQ+ charity of their choice. The circuit party Dripping in Diamonds will follow that evening from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at Coastal Creative.

Vendors, entertainment and more will feature Feb. 23 from 12-5 p.m. for a street festival between 20th and 28th St. on Central Ave with Broadway headliner Nick Adams.

Afterglow, a closing Tea Dance, is set for Feb. 23 from 5-9 p.m. The Dog Bar will also hold pet-friendly festivities all week.

Additional announcements regarding Winter Pride 2025 entertainment and more are expected soon. While most events are free, VIP experiences and upgrades are available.

“Now more than ever, we need a place where people feel safe, welcome and supported,” Hall says. “We want people to feel the love and support that we feel every day, whether you live here or come on vacation … come here during this week to feel loved and appreciated.”

Winter Pride will take place Feb. 16-23 in the Grand Central District. For more information, visit WinterPrideSaintPete.com.