Watermark Issue 31.04: Florida V. Books

Florida V. Books: Local authors, bookstores stand with the banned. Love is Love Pride Fest returns to DeLand. LGBTQ Resource Center becomes OUT Arts & Culture.

GALA OF GHOULS | Page 08

Ferocity Coffee to host event celebrating trans, queer voices.

NEXT PHASE | Page 11

LGBTQ+ Resource Center becomes OUT Arts & Culture.

DMV DIE IN | Page 12

Trans Floridians, allies protest at DMV locations statewide.

FLORIDA V. BOOKS | Page 23

Local authors and bookstore owners stand with the banned.

TRUTH, BEAUTY, FREEDOM, LOVE | Page 31

Max Heitman stars as Baby Doll in Broadway tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”



FRESH LOOK | Page 35

Che’Li gives “The Chinese Lady” new life at American Stage.

