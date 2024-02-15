Watermark Issue 31.04: Florida V. Books

Florida V. Books: Local authors, bookstores stand with the banned. Love is Love Pride Fest returns to DeLand. LGBTQ Resource Center becomes OUT Arts & Culture.
GALA OF GHOULS | Page 08
Ferocity Coffee to host event celebrating trans, queer voices.
NEXT PHASE | Page 11
LGBTQ+ Resource Center becomes OUT Arts & Culture.
DMV DIE IN | Page 12
Trans Floridians, allies protest at DMV locations statewide.
FLORIDA V. BOOKS | Page 23
Local authors and bookstore owners stand with the banned.
TRUTH, BEAUTY, FREEDOM, LOVE | Page 31
Max Heitman stars as Baby Doll in Broadway tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”
FRESH LOOK | Page 35
Che’Li gives “The Chinese Lady” new life at American Stage.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!