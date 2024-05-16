Orlando’s Big June Weekend is back with pool parties, circuits and events

(Illustration by Ky Vian)

June is a big month for Central Florida’s queer community. It’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month, it’s the start of the busy summer season when people from all around the world visit our theme parks and it is Orlando’s Big Party Weekend — filled with pool parties, circuits and celebrations all tied to that first Saturday in June known as Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom first took place on June 1, 1991, in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom just before the 3 p.m. parade. The idea was for the LGBTQ+ community to gather, all wearing red shirts, to be visible and to be seen during a time when doing so could be dangerous. Every year for the past 33 years — give or take a year or two due to a pandemic — the LGBTQ+ community has gathered, celebrated and turned red to honor that original commitment.

As the years went on, the day grew to a multi-day collection of events hosted at various hotels and organized by various organizations, all with the same idea that our community could come together and celebrate who we are. This year, from May 30-June 2, Orlando will be back in red and ready to party.

One Magical Weekend returns with collection of events, both traditional and new, at its host hotel, the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Hotel. This year’s theme is “Unleash the Magic,” and OMW will be bringing a magical experience with returning favorites like RipTide at Typhoon Lagoon and its Red Party at House of Blues, as well as a new Sunday night party, the Pride Ball. OMW is also back with Bear Jamboree! at the bear’s host hotel, Crowne Plaza Orlando at Lake Buena Vista. Everything from the bear pool parties to Beareoke are back.

GayDayS is back at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld and ready to party. This year’s GayDayS theme is “All Aboard: 2024 Land Cruise.” Alongside returning events like Miss GayDayS, Mr. GayDayS Leather and Drag and Porn Bingo, you will find new overnight circuits and retro throwback parties.

Girls in Wonderland also returns with another year of exciting events for the ladies, and at a new host hotel — the TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando at Flamingo Crossings. From the pool parties to the comedy show to the big Queer Prohibition Party, GiW have a weekend filled with excitement.

In the following pages you will find a breakdown of events, days, times and information so you can get the most out of your big June weekend.

Along with events for One Magical Weekend, Bear Jamboree, GayDayS and Girls in Wonderland, we also have the latest information on The Pride Cup, KindRED Pride Foundation’s LGBTQ+ multi-sports competition happening over three days throughout Central Florida.

And if you choose to include the theme parks into your celebration, there are select parks that are recommended as Red Shirts Days for each day: Thursday, May 30, will be Animal Kingdom and SeaWorld; Friday, May 31, will be Hollywood Studios and Islands of Adventure; Saturday, June 1 will be Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios; and Sunday, June 2 will be Epcot and Discovery Cove.

All event and ticket information are subject to change. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit each organization’s website.

Click on each organization’s name below to go to the event listings for that group.

One Magical Weekend

Bear Jamboree

Girls in Wonderland

GayDayS

The Pride Cup