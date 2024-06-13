Cocktail celebrates Pride with ‘Drag Race’ stars and more

(Graphic courtesy Cocktail)

ST. PETERSBURG | Cocktail’s month-long celebration of Pride is well underway, festivities that include headlining performances from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstars, fan favorite musicians and much more.

Festivities began June 1 as the sponsor of St Pete Pride’s Kickoff Block Party and continue daily through June 30. Among other events, the venue will host recurring staples like Movies & Martinis, Loud & Proud Karaoke, Big Gay Sing-Alongs along with signature brunches, dance parties and tea dances.

St Pete Pride’s inaugural Rhythms of Pride is scheduled for June 13, a celebration promising “the fiery spirit and colorful culture of our Latin Queer family as we come together to dance, laugh and celebrate.” It will be held from 7-10 p.m. at The Wet Spot with music from DJ Ace Vedo, drag performances and other surprises continuing well after.

Headlining entertainers leading up to St Pete Pride’s signature weekend will feature the week after. They begin with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Alaska Thunderfuck June 20.

After an all-male revue hosted by Entertainment Director Adriana Sparkle’s alter-ego Daddy Sparkle June 21, Cocktail will welcome “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Xunami Muse June 22. Fellow fan favorites Gia Gunn and Alyssa Edwards, who helped judge this year’s Mx. St Pete Pride pageant, will perform June 23.

The “Drag Race” duo will be joined by Kameron Ross, the openly gay country music star and “America’s Got Talent” finalist, and Thelma Houston. The Grammy Award-winning singer is known for “Don’t Leave Me This Way” and more.

Cocktail’s Cocked ‘N Loaded Main Stage Celebration will feature all four from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during this year’s St Pete Pride Street Festival in the Grand Central District. Cocktail will bid farewell to Pride Month June 30 with a special tea dance.

All of Cocktail’s events are free, though VIP experiences are available. Learn more below:

“We are excited to be featuring one of the most diverse lineups of entertainment at this year’s Epic PRIDE at COCKtail!” Owner David Fischer says. “We have an action-packed schedule the entire month of June that features some of the most sought-after performers known internationally for their talent and impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

“The team has pulled out all the stops to create an experience for everyone to enjoy, from disco divas to a gay country artist to award winning drag performers,” he continues. “We can’t wait to make this your most epic PRIDE ever!”

For more information about celebrating Pride with Cocktail and to purchase VIP experiences, click here.