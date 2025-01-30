Devil’s Den Productions to launch new drag shows

(Photo courtesy Apollo Infiniti)

TAMPA BAY | Entertainer Apollo Infiniti and his Devil’s Den Productions will launch three new shows in the Tampa Bay area highlighting alternative forms of drag.

Two of the three shows will take place in February, and the third will be announced at a later date. Infiniti says he’s creating the shows because there are limited resources for alternative performers in the area.

Devil’s Den Productions began in St. Petersburg but Infiniti moved his shows to Tampa because he felt they were a better fit for the region’s venues. His goal was to create spaces for people to try something new and break away from more traditional forms of drag.

“Devil’s Den is supposed to be for everybody who wants the opportunity to showcase something different,” says Infiniti. “It’s not necessarily a requirement to be an alternative performer, but more so to have a drive to try something different.

“Overall, it’s just been to develop a community of new artists,” he continues. “Artists who may have been on the back burner because their style hasn’t necessarily fit into the mainstream scope of things.”

The first show, “Banshee,” will take place in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District. It will start on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. and amplify the art of the punk, political, ballroom and misfit community. The show will feature a large, high-raised catwalk-style stage and acts that push boundaries and make statements with their art.

“Drag After Dark: Resurgence of The Club Kids” will take place Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. at FloridaRAMA, an immersive art and technology venue in St. Pete. The show is inspired by the glamour and revelry of Studio 54 and will pay homage to the Club Kids, a New York City-based artistic movement. Performers will model and assist the judges with a best-dressed contest, where one lucky audience member will win a prize of $100.

The last of the three shows is “Obitchuary,” which will be located at a music hall in Tampa. It will showcase various LGBTQ+ musicians and transform into an after-party with a dance floor and DJs.

Guests will also get to experience drag and burlesque shows. No dates have been announced yet as Infiniti wants it to be a party that comes by surprise.

While official lineups have not been released, the shows will include performers Kenzie Demornay, Draggedy Anne, Gidget Von Addams, Discord Addams and Blu Dream. Infiniti says to expect more announcements soon and read more below:

Devil’s Den Productions’ “Banshee” will debut Feb. 9 at 2633 Emerson Ave. S. in St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District and “Drag After Dark” will be held at FloridaRAMA on Feb. 15, located at 2606 Fairfield Ave S. in St. Petersburg. For more information, follow Devil’s Den Productions on Instagram.