Tampa Bay Sisters fundraiser to bring frights and delights

(Photos courtesy the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will hold their 10th “Popcorn/Watermelon” lip sync contest at American Legion Seminole Post 111 Oct. 5 at 9 p.m., a special Halloween edition of the popular event.

The contest has raised over $8,000 for local charities since its inception, something the organization calls “a runaway success.” Next month’s gathering will benefit Sons of the American Legion.

The nonprofit is “dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, as well as community and youth programs,” the Tampa Bay Sisters said in a press release.

Sons of the American Legion formed in 1932 as a part of the “Legion Family” and places “high importance on … improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship,” according to its website.

Amateurs and costumes are encouraged for “Popcorn/Watermelon X: The Halloween Edition.” Organizers promise to bring “out all the spooky songs that make us think of ghosts, ghoulies and more.”

“This year’s Halloween theme promises to add an extra layer of fun to the competition with a Costume Raffle,” the sisters add. “Attendees that come in costume will get a chance to win a special prize!”

The event will feature performances from previous winners and the judges. Participants will have the chance to win $50, a spot on the judges’ panel and more.

“The reception we have received from the American Legion has been amazing and welcoming!” Sister Agatha Frisky says. “If you haven’t been, it’s definitely worth checking out.”

The Tampa Bay Sisters will appear at events before and after the contest, including Life Amplified’s LGBTQ+ prom benefiting PFLAG Safety Harbor. Learn more about the group’s outings below.

“Popcorn/Watermelon X: The Halloween Edition” will be held Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. at American Legion Seminole Post 111, located at 6918 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. Learn more here and at TampaBaySisters.com.